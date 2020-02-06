Evolet Dhanno on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 80,710. Visit your nearest Evolet Dhanno on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 80,710. Visit your nearest Evolet Dhanno dealers and showrooms in Ahmedabad for best offers. Evolet Dhanno on road price breakup in Ahmedabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Evolet Dhanno is mainly compared to Deltic M Plus which starts at Rs. 65,490 in Ahmedabad, Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Ahmedabad and Super Soco Cumini starting at Rs. 90,000 in Ahmedabad. Variants On-Road Price Evolet Dhanno STD ₹ 80,710