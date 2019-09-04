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Derby
Price
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Alternatives
EVOLET
Derby White Colour
₹78,999*
*Ex-showroom price
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EMIs starting from ₹1602
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Review & Win ₹2000
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Specs
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Derby White Colour
White
Explore Color Options For Derby Alternatives
Kinetic Green Zulu
₹
79,990
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Zulu Colours
Okaya EV Faast F2F
₹
79,999
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Derby
vs
Faast F2F
Zelio Xmen 2.0
₹
69,499 - 91,500
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Xmen 2.0 Colours
Vida VX2
₹
44,990 - 1.16 Lakhs
+2
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VX2 Colours
Deltic Drixx
₹
64,990 - 91,990
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Drixx Colours
ADMS GTR
₹
79,800
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Derby
vs
GTR
Evolet Derby Images
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Derby Images
Popular Evolet Bikes
Popular
Evolet Pony
₹
59,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Evolet Dhanno
₹
84,999*
*Ex-showroom price
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Evolet Derby Colours