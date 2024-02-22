Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Essel Energy GET 7 on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 42,500.
The on road price for Essel Energy GET 7 top variant goes up to Rs. 46,500 in Surat.
The lowest price model is Essel Energy GET 7 11AH Li and the most priced model is Essel Energy GET 7 16AH Li.
Essel Energy GET 7 on road price breakup in Surat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Essel Energy GET 7 is mainly compared to Avon E Scoot which starts at Rs. 39,259 in Surat, Komaki XGT KM which starts at Rs. 42,500 in Surat and Lohia Oma Star starting at Rs. 41,444 in Surat.
Variants On-Road Price Essel Energy GET 7 11AH Li ₹ 42,500 Essel Energy GET 7 13AH Li ₹ 44,450 Essel Energy GET 7 16AH Li ₹ 46,500
*Ex-showroom price