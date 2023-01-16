HT Auto
HomeNew BikesEssel EnergyGET 7On Road Price in Maibang

Essel Energy GET 7 On Road Price in Maibang

1/18
2/18
3/18
4/18
5/18
View all Images
6/18
42,500 - 46,500
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

Essel Energy GET 7 on Road Price in Delhi

Essel Energy GET 7 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 42,500. The on road price for Essel Energy GET 7 top variant goes up to Rs. 46,500 in Delhi. The lowest price ...Read More

Essel Energy GET 7 Variant Wise Price List

11AH Li
₹ 42,500*On-Road Price
250 W
25 kmph
30 - 40 km/charge
Ex-Showroom-Price
42,500
On-Road Price in Guwahati
(Price not available in Maibang)
42,500
EMI@913/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
13AH Li
₹ 44,450*On-Road Price
250 W
25 kmph
40 - 50 km/charge
View breakup
16AH Li
₹ 46,500*On-Road Price
250 W
25 kmph
70 - 80 km/charge
View breakup

Essel Energy GET 7 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
11AH Li
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Kerb Weight
47 kg
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tube
Paddle
Yes
Transmission
Automatic
Motor Type
BLDC
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Range
30 - 40 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Water Proof Cables, Auto Cop With Alarm Sensor, Quick Release Seatpost, Rainwater Guard, Basket
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 11 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion

Latest Bikes

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
3.49 - 3.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Joy e-bike Mihos
Joy e-bike Mihos
1.49 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Keeway SR 250
Keeway SR 250
1.49 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Hero Vida V1
Hero Vida V1
1.28 - 1.39 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ultraviolette F77
Ultraviolette F77
3.8 - 5.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Shop Now

Trending Bikes

Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
60,310 - 69,760
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
1.41 - 1.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes

Bajaj Avenger 400
Bajaj Avenger 400
1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Benelli TNT 300
Benelli TNT 300
2.99 - 3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Benelli 302R
Benelli 302R
3.1 - 3.6 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Benelli 302 S
Benelli 302 S
3.3 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Benelli 752 S
Benelli 752 S
6 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details