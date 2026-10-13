The G1 3 kWh, is priced at ₹1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The G1 3 kWh offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The G1 3 kWh is available in 4 colour options: Charcoal Black, Horizon Blue, Pine Green, Slate Grey.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the G1 3 kWh include the TVS Orbiter priced between ₹88.25 Thousands - 1.05 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹1.05 Lakhs - 1.57 Lakhs.
The G1 3 kWh has Low Battery Indicator, Rear Footpegs, Distance To Empty, Multi-function Lock, Stand Warning, Anti Theft Alarm, USB Charging Port, Pillion Seat, Pillion Grab Rail and Passenger Footrest.