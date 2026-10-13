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e-Sprinto G1 Front Left View
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e-Sprinto G1 Left View
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e-Sprinto G1 Right View
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e-Sprinto G1 Rear Right View
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e-Sprinto G1 Front Left Side View
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e-Sprinto G1 Handle Bar View
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e-Sprinto G1 2 kWh

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
93,925*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare

G1 2 kWh

G1 2 kWh Prices

The G1 2 kWh, is priced at ₹93,925 (ex-showroom).

G1 2 kWh Range

The G1 2 kWh offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

G1 2 kWh Colours

The G1 2 kWh is available in 4 colour options: Charcoal Black, Horizon Blue, Pine Green, Slate Grey.

G1 2 kWh Battery & Range

G1 2 kWh vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the G1 2 kWh include the TVS Orbiter priced between ₹88.25 Thousands - 1.05 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹1.05 Lakhs - 1.57 Lakhs.

G1 2 kWh Specs & Features

The G1 2 kWh has Low Battery Indicator, Distance To Empty, Rear Footpegs, Multi-function Lock, Anti Theft Alarm, Stand Warning, USB Charging Port, Pillion Seat, Pillion Grab Rail and Passenger Footrest.

e-Sprinto G1 2 kWh Price

G1 2 kWh

₹ 93,925*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
89,999
Insurance
3,926
On-Road Price in Delhi
93,925
EMI@2,019/mo
Add to Compare
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e-Sprinto G1 2 kWh Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1940 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1425 mm
Kerb Weight
81 kg
Height
1135 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
710 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
12 inch
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front: 90/90-12, Rear: Front: 90/90-12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Steel Wheel
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
8 sec
Range
80 km
Max Speed
50 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
1.8 kW
Max Torque
82 Nm
No Of Batteries
1
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Hub Drive
Fuel Type
Electric
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Motor IP Rating
IP65
Continious Power
1500 W
Starting
Remote / Push Button Start
Motor Power
1500 W
Reverse Assist
Yes
Emission Type
Zero Emission

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Tubular Chassis (Steel)
Body Graphics
G1 Branding with Chrome Accents
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Two Hydraulic Shock Absorber

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery IP Rating
IP67
Battery Capacity
2 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Motor Type
PMSM Hub Drive
Tail Light
LED
Battery Portability
Fixed
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Charger Type
CC-CV Charger
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-ion (Li-ion)
Hub Motor
Yes (PMSM Hub Drive)
Vehicle Warranty
5 Years / 60,000 Kms

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Immobilizer
Anti-Theft Alarm System
Underseat storage
28 Litres
Idle Stop/Start
Side-Stand Cutoff System
Kill Switch
Side-Stand Cutoff Switch
Tripmeter
Digital
Distance To Empty
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Multi-function Lock
Yes
Physical Key
Yes (Key + Remote Fob)
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Stand Warning
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Riding Modes
Eco, Standard, Sports, Reverse
Gradeability
12 Degree
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Pillion Seat
Yes
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Daytime Running Lamps
LED
Additional Features
Central Lock, Find My Vehicle, Side-Stand Cutoff, Battery Voltage Display, Chrome Detailing
Gear Position Indicator
Yes (Mode Indicator - Eco, Standard, Sports, Reverse)
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
CAN-enabled IP54 Digital LED Display

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
Supported
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes (AC Charging)
e-Sprinto G1 2 kWh EMI
EMI1,817 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
84,532
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
84,532
Interest Amount
24,483
Payable Amount
1,09,015

e-Sprinto G1 other Variants

G1 2.5 kWh

₹ 99,006*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
94,999
Insurance
4,007
On-Road Price in Delhi
99,006
EMI@2,128/mo
Add to Compare
Close

G1 3 kWh

₹1.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
99,999
Insurance
4,088
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,04,087
EMI@2,237/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

e-Sprinto G1 Alternatives

TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
+1
G1vsOrbiter
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

1.05 - 1.57 Lakhs
+12
G1vsChetak
Honda QC3

Honda QC3

1.35 Lakhs
G1vsQC3
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
G1vsQC1
Honda Activa E

Honda Activa E

1.17 - 1.52 Lakhs
G1vsActiva E
Ampere Magnus Grand

Ampere Magnus Grand

89,999
G1vsMagnus Grand

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