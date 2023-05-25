Enigma GT 450 Pro on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 95,120. Visit your nearest Enigma GT 450 Pro on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 95,120. Visit your nearest Enigma GT 450 Pro dealers and showrooms in Surat for best offers. Enigma GT 450 Pro on road price breakup in Surat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Enigma GT 450 Pro is mainly compared to Vida V1 which starts at Rs. 97,800 in Surat, PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro which starts at Rs. 99,999 in Surat and Everve Motors Everve EF1 starting at Rs. 90,000 in Surat. Variants On-Road Price Enigma GT 450 Pro STD ₹ 95,120