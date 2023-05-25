GT 450 ProPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsEMINews
Enigma GT 450 Pro Left View

ENIGMA GT 450 Pro

Launched in Apr 2023

Review & Win ₹2000
₹86,902**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Variants
Check Offers

GT 450 Pro Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 54.4 kmph

GT 450 Pro: 60.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 97.9 km

GT 450 Pro: 120.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.2 hrs

GT 450 Pro: 6.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 1.82 kwh

GT 450 Pro: 2.4 kwh

View all GT 450 Pro Specs and Features
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with GT 450 Pro.
VS
Enigma GT 450 Pro
Okinawa PraisePro
Select a feature you want to compare:
Left View
Tap here to expand
Enigma GT 450 Pro Variants
Enigma GT 450 Pro price starts at ₹ 86,902 .
1 Variant Available
STD₹86,902*
60 kmph
120 km
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 2.4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Enigma GT 450 Pro Pros & Cons

Pros

Cons

Enigma GT 450 Pro Images

1 images
View All GT 450 Pro Images

Enigma GT 450 Pro Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity2.4 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
HeadlightLED
Range120 km
Charging Time5-7 Hours
View all GT 450 Pro specs and features

Enigma GT 450 Pro comparison with similar bikes

Enigma GT 450 Pro
Okinawa PraisePro
BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+
PURE EV ETrance Neo
Aftek Motors Eone
Ampere Zeal EX
Fidato Evtech Easy Go
Birla E-Smart
Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3
Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Plus
₹86,902*
Check Offers
₹84,443*
Check Offers
₹69,999*
Check Offers
₹73,999*
Check Offers
₹87,000*
Check Offers
₹86,690*
Check Offers
₹86,315*
Check Offers
₹71,780*
Check Offers
₹84,855*
Check Offers
₹88,000*
Check Offers
Charging Time
5-7 Hours
Charging Time
2-3 Hours
Charging Time
2 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
4 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hrs. 30 Minutes
Charging Time
7 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
3-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
-
Range
120 km
Range
81 km
Range
60-90 km
Range
131-171 km
Range
100 km
Range
120 km
Range
60-80 km
Range
110 km
Range
75 km
Range
100 km
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
1000 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
2200 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
1800 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
1000 W
Motor Power
1.5 kW
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Aluminium Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Currently viewingGT 450 Pro vs PraiseProGT 450 Pro vs LOEV+GT 450 Pro vs ETrance NeoGT 450 Pro vs EoneGT 450 Pro vs Zeal EXGT 450 Pro vs Easy GoGT 450 Pro vs E-SmartGT 450 Pro vs Rafiki ZL3GT 450 Pro vs Gen Next Nanu Plus
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Enigma Bikes

View all Enigma Bikes

Enigma GT 450 Pro EMI

Select Variant:
STD
60 kmph | 120 km
₹ 86,902*
Select Variant
STD
60 kmph | 120 km
₹86,902*
EMI ₹1482.5/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Scooterss
Scooters Under 90000
Cars & BikesNew BikesEnigma BikesEnigma GT 450 Pro