Launched in Apr 2023
Category Average: 54.4 kmph
GT 450 Pro: 60.0 kmph
Category Average: 97.9 km
GT 450 Pro: 120.0 km
Category Average: 4.2 hrs
GT 450 Pro: 6.0 hrs
Category Average: 1.82 kwh
GT 450 Pro: 2.4 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Battery Capacity
|2.4 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|120 km
|Charging Time
|5-7 Hours
Enigma GT 450 Pro
₹86,902*
₹84,443*
₹69,999*
₹73,999*
₹87,000*
₹86,690*
₹86,315*
₹71,780*
₹84,855*
₹88,000*
Charging Time
5-7 Hours
Charging Time
2-3 Hours
Charging Time
2 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
4 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hrs. 30 Minutes
Charging Time
7 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
3-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
-
Range
120 km
Range
81 km
Range
60-90 km
Range
131-171 km
Range
100 km
Range
120 km
Range
60-80 km
Range
110 km
Range
75 km
Range
100 km
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
1000 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
2200 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
1800 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
1000 W
Motor Power
1.5 kW
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Aluminium Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
