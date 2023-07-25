Enigma Ambier on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 60,390. The on road price for Enigma Ambier top variant goes up to Rs. 1.05 Lakhs in Surat. The lowest price model is Enigma Enigma Ambier on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 60,390. The on road price for Enigma Ambier top variant goes up to Rs. 1.05 Lakhs in Surat. The lowest price model is Enigma Ambier Lead Acid and the most priced model is Enigma Ambier Lithium Ion. Visit your nearest Enigma Ambier dealers and showrooms in Surat for best offers. Enigma Ambier on road price breakup in Surat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Enigma Ambier is mainly compared to Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Surat, Hero Electric Nyx which starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs in Surat and Everve Motors Everve EF1 starting at Rs. 90,000 in Surat. Variants On-Road Price Enigma Ambier Lead Acid ₹ 60,390 Enigma Ambier Lithium Ion ₹ 1.05 Lakhs