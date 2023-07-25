HT Auto
Enigma Ambier On Road Price in Surat

Enigma Ambier Front Right View
57,000 - 95,000*
*On-Road Price
Surat
Ambier Price in Surat

Enigma Ambier on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 60,390. The on road price for Enigma Ambier top variant goes up to Rs. 1.05 Lakhs in Surat. The lowest price model is Enigma

VariantsOn-Road Price
Enigma Ambier Lead Acid₹ 60,390
Enigma Ambier Lithium Ion₹ 1.05 Lakhs
...Read More

Enigma Ambier Variant Wise Price List in Surat

Lead Acid
₹ 60,390*On-Road Price
70 Kmph
160 Km
57,000
3,390
60,390
Lithium Ion
₹1.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
70 Kmph
160 Km
Enigma Ambier Alternatives

Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
PraisePro Price in Surat
Hero Electric Nyx

Hero Electric Nyx

0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
Nyx Price in Surat
UPCOMING
Everve Motors Everve EF1

Everve Motors Everve EF1

90,000 Onwards
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

75,499
Jaunty-3W Price in Surat
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

83,999
Epluto 7G Price in Surat
Okinawa Lite

Okinawa Lite

63,990
Lite Price in Surat

Popular Enigma Bikes

    Enigma News

    Enigma Ambier N8 electric scooter is claimed to deliver 200-km range per charge.
    This high-speed electric scooter with 200 km range launched at 1.05 lakh
    25 Jul 2023
    The Enigma GT 450 Pro offers a range of 120 km with a top speed of 60 kmph
    Enigma launches Crink V1 & GT450 Pro e-scooters priced from 89,000; to rival Ampere, Okinawa
    25 May 2023
    Enigma offers a range of slow and high-speed electric scooters that will now be available through Greaves Retail's AutoEVmart, a multi-brand EV dealer network
    Greaves Retails to distribute Enigma electric vehicles through AutoEVmart stores
    31 Aug 2023
    Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director - Bajaj Auto has revealed plans to bring major updates to the Dominar brand with a refurbish planned soon
    Have plans to refurbish the Dominar brand: Rakesh Sharma, Bajaj Auto
    6 May 2024
    Unlike previous iterations, the design patents reveal significant changes, suggesting that this motorcycle could be positioned as an entirely new product rather than a mere variant of the CB350.
    Honda 2Wheelers files new design patents based on CB350. Could be new Scrambler
    6 May 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
