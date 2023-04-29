Ambier N8PriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeImages

ENIGMA Ambier N8 Gray Colour

₹95,000 - 1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹1926
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Specs
Colours
Variants

Ambier N8 Gray Colour

Gray

Explore Color Options For Ambier N8 Alternatives

PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
+1
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ETrance Neo Colours
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

99,999
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Magnus G Max Colours
Lectrix LXS G 2.0

Lectrix LXS G 2.0

99,999
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UPCOMING
Ather Energy EL01

Ather Energy EL01

99,000 Onwards
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Odysse Electric Trot

Odysse Electric Trot

99,999
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Odysse Electric Hawk

Odysse Electric Hawk

73,999 - 1.18 Lakhs
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Ambier N8vsHawk

Enigma Ambier N8 Images

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