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Ambier N8
Price
Specs & Features
Range
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Alternatives
ENIGMA
Ambier N8 Gray Colour
₹95,000 - 1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
View Price Breakup
EMIs starting from ₹1926
Check EMI offers
Review & Win ₹2000
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
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Ambier N8 Gray Colour
Gray
Explore Color Options For Ambier N8 Alternatives
PURE EV ETrance Neo
₹
79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
+1
Check Offers
ETrance Neo Colours
Ampere Magnus G Max
₹
99,999
Check Offers
Magnus G Max Colours
Lectrix LXS G 2.0
₹
99,999
Check Offers
Ambier N8
vs
LXS G 2.0
UPCOMING
Ather Energy EL01
₹
99,000 Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Odysse Electric Trot
₹
99,999
Check Offers
Ambier N8
vs
Trot
Odysse Electric Hawk
₹
73,999 - 1.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ambier N8
vs
Hawk
Enigma Ambier N8 Images
12 images
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Ambier N8 Images
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Popular
Enigma Crink V1
₹
96,835*
*Ex-showroom price
Enigma GT 450 Pro
₹
86,902*
*Ex-showroom price
Enigma Crink Pro
₹
1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Enigma Bikes
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Enigma Ambier N8 Colours