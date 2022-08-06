HT Auto
79 Bikes found

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    349.0 cc 36.0 kmpl
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    349.34 cc 41.93 kmpl
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350

    ₹1.25 - 1.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    346.0 cc 38.0 kmpl
    Royal Enfield Himalayan

    ₹1.87 - 2.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    411.0 cc 32.04 kmpl
    Kawasaki Ninja 300

    ₹2.98 - 3.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    296.0 cc 32.1 kmpl
    Bajaj Dominar 400

    ₹1.92 - 2.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    373.0 cc 26.5 kmpl
    Honda Hness CB350

    ₹1.86 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    348.0 cc 45.8 kmpl
    KTM RC 390

    ₹2.53 - 2.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    373.0 cc 26.0 kmpl
    BMW G 310 R

    ₹2.5 - 2.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    313.0 cc 32.46 kmpl
    TVS Apache RR 310

    ₹2.45 - 2.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    312.0 cc 33.1 kmpl
    BMW G 310 GS

    ₹2.9 - 3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    313.0 cc 29.26 kmpl
    Kawasaki Ninja 400

    ₹4.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    399.0 cc 25.0 kmpl
    Honda CB350RS

    ₹1.9 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    348.0 cc 36.0 kmpl
    KTM 390 Adventure

    ₹3.03 - 3.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    373.0 cc 27.9 kmpl
    Zontes 350R

    ₹3.15 - 3.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    348.0 cc
    Keeway V302C

    ₹3.89 - 4.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    298.0 cc
    Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler

    ₹2.05 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    334.0 cc 19.0 kmpl
    Zontes GK350

    ₹3.37 - 3.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    348.0 cc
    Benelli TRK 502

    ₹4.8 - 5.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    500.0 cc 30.16 kmpl
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    • Yamaha 2021 R3

    ₹3.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    321.0 cc 22.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Jul 22
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    • Benelli TNT 300

    ₹2.99 - 3.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    300.0 cc 25.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Feb 23
  UPCOMING
Ktm 490 Duke

    • Ktm 490 Duke

    ₹3.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    490.0 cc 25.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Feb 23
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    • Honda Forza350

    ₹3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    330.0 cc 30.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Jun 22
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    • Honda Rebel 500

    ₹2.25 - 4.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    471.0 cc 26.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Jun 22
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    • TVS Apachertr310

    ₹2.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    312.0 cc 31.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Oct 22

