14 Bikes found

Sort By:

    • Bajaj Pulsar 150

    ₹85,408 - 1.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    149.0 cc 48.0 kmpl
    • Yamaha FZ-X

    ₹1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    149.0 cc 48.0 kmpl
    • Yamaha RayZR 125

    ₹69,860 - 91,000**Ex-showroom price
    125.0 cc 52.0 kmpl
    • Keeway SR125

    ₹1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    125.0 cc
    • Kawasaki KLX 140

    ₹4.07 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    144.0 cc 14.0 kmpl
    • Vespa SXL 150

    ₹1.21 - 1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    149.0 cc 45.0 kmpl
    • Vespa VXL 150

    ₹1.24 - 1.31 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    149.0 cc 45.0 kmpl
    • Vespa Elegante 150

    ₹1.36 - 1.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    149.0 cc 45.0 kmpl
    • Yamaha FZ-FI V3

    ₹99,900 - 1.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    149.0 cc 55.42 kmpl
    • Yamaha FZS-FI V3

    ₹1.05 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    149.0 cc 49.31 kmpl
    • Hero Maestro Edge 125

    ₹70,700 - 82,250**Ex-showroom price
    125.0 cc 45.0 kmpl
    • Yamaha Fascino 125

    ₹70,000 - 90,000**Ex-showroom price
    125.0 cc 65.92 kmpl
    • Honda CBR150R

    ₹1.7 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    149.0 cc 37.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Oct 22
    • Aprilia RS 150

    ₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    150.0 cc 35.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Jul 22

