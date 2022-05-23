HT Auto
Engine Above 1000cc in India

68 Bikes found

    BMW R 1250 GS

    ₹20.45 - 21.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1254.0 cc 15.0 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
    BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

    ₹21.2 - 22.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1254.0 cc 14.0 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
    Triumph Rocket 3

    ₹18 - 20.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    2458.0 cc 14.6 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
    Ducati Diavel 1260

    ₹17.7 - 21.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1262.0 cc 18.0 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
    BMW R nineT

    ₹18.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1170.0 cc 19.6 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
    BMW R 18

    ₹19.9 - 24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1802.0 cc 17.8 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon

    Triumph Tiger 1200

    ₹19.19 - 21.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1160.0 cc 18.0 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
    BMW R 18 Transcontinental

    ₹31.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1802.0 cc
    Offers expiring soon
    Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

    ₹15.96 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1082.0 cc 20.4 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
    Ducati Streetfighter V4

    ₹19.99 - 23.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1103.0 cc 13.2 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
    Ducati XDiavel

    ₹18 - 22.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1262.0 cc 18.0 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
    Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special

    ₹34.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1868.0 cc 17.5 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
    Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special

    ₹31.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1868.0 cc 18.3 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
    Indian Springfield Dark Horse

    ₹28.57 - 31 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1890.0 cc 20.0 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
    Indian Super Chief Limited

    ₹22.82 - 22.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1890.0 cc 14.0 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
    Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

    ₹11.34 - 11.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1200.0 cc 17.58 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    • Indian Scout Bobber

    ₹13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1133.0 cc 25.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Aug 22
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    • Indian Challenger

    ₹39.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1769.0 cc 20.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Aug 22
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    • Harley-Davidson Custom1250

    ₹16 - 17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1250.0 cc 19.6 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Jun 22
  UPCOMING
Indian Scout

    • Indian Scout

    ₹13.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1133.0 cc 25.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Aug 22
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    • BMW K 1600 GTL

    ₹28.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1649.0 cc 13.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Sep 22
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    • BMW R NineT Racer

    ₹16.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1170.0 cc 22.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Jul 22
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    • Indian Scout Bobber Sixty

    ₹12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1000.0 cc 25.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Aug 22
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    • Indian Vintage

    ₹21.79 - 25.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    1811.0 cc 14.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Aug 22
  • DISCONTINUEDdemo

    • Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail

    ₹15.25 Lakhs**Last Recorded Price
    1746.0 cc 15.0 kmpl

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

    LML Star
    LML Star
    1 - 1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details