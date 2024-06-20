HT Auto
EMotorad T-Rex-Air Right View
1/9
EMotorad T-Rex-Air Seat View
2/9
EMotorad T-Rex-Air Front Tyre View
3/9
EMotorad T-Rex-Air Pandle View
4/9
EMotorad T-Rex-Air Rear Tyre View
5/9
EMotorad T-Rex-Air Sundown Yellow

6/9

EMotorad T-Rex-Air Specifications

EMotorad T-Rex-Air starting price is Rs. 34,999 in India. EMotorad T-Rex-Air is available in 2 variant and 4 colours.
34,999* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Available Colours
Available Colours

EMotorad T-Rex-Air Specs

EMotorad T-Rex-Air comes with Automatic transmission. The price of T-Rex-Air starts at Rs. 34,999 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, EMotorad T-Rex-Air sits in the Cycle segment in the Indian market.

EMotorad T-Rex-Air Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
29
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Wheel Size
Front :-60.96 mm,Rear :-60.96 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-29 - 2.4 Rear :-29 - 2.4
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tube
Range
50 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Electric Start
Fuel Type
Electric
Emission Type
bs6
Front Suspension
Front Suspension with 100 mm Travel
Console
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Display
M5 LCD Display
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hours
Headlight
LED
Battery Capacity
10.2 Ah

EMotorad T-Rex-Air Alternatives

EMotorad X3

EMotorad X3

32,999
X3 Specs
EMotorad Legend 07

EMotorad Legend 07

29,999
Legend 07 Specs
UPCOMING
LML Orion

LML Orion

40,000 Onwards
EMotorad News

EMotorad presents the Kalki Limited Edition Doodle V3 in partnership with the upcoming action-adventure film, Kalki: 2898 AD.
EMotorad reveals limited edition Kalki-themed e-bicycle. Check details
20 Jun 2024
MS Dhoni was recently spotted riding the EMotorad Doodle V3 electric bicycle worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>52,999
MS Dhoni gets the EMotorad Doodle V3 e-cycle. Check out its price
29 Mar 2024
Ther are several electric cycles in the Indian market that one can buy,
Top electric cycles in India that can help you beat daily traffic in an affordable way
18 May 2023
The EMotorad Doodle V2 gets a dedicated headlight and horn module
This fat-tyre electric bicycle can be folded and stored in your car's boot
14 Nov 2022
Conventional yet sleek, the EMotorad LilE has a design that is catchy enough to grab eyeballs and yet compact for easy storage.
EMotorad LilE ride review: Merry little e-kick scooter goes beyond age barriers
25 Jul 2022
  News

EMotorad T-Rex-Air Variants & Price List

EMotorad T-Rex-Air price starts at ₹ 34,999 and goes up to ₹ 34,999 (Ex-showroom). EMotorad T-Rex-Air comes in 2 variants. EMotorad T-Rex-Air's top variant is 29.

27.5
34,999*
25 Kmph
50 Km
29
34,999*
25 Kmph
50 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

