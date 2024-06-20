HT Auto

EMotorad T-Rex-Air On Road Price in Surat

EMotorad T-Rex-Air Right View
EMotorad T-Rex-Air Seat View
EMotorad T-Rex-Air Front Tyre View
EMotorad T-Rex-Air Pandle View
EMotorad T-Rex-Air Rear Tyre View
EMotorad T-Rex-Air Sundown Yellow
34,999* Onwards
*On-Road Price
Surat
T-Rex-Air Price in Surat

EMotorad T-Rex-Air on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 38,030. The lowest price model is EMotorad T-Rex-Air 29 and the most priced model is EMotorad T-Rex-Air 27.5.

VariantsOn-Road Price
EMotorad T-Rex-Air 29₹ 38,030
EMotorad T-Rex-Air 27.5₹ 38,030
...Read More

EMotorad T-Rex-Air Variant Wise Price List in Surat

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
29
₹ 38,032*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
50 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
34,999
Insurance
3,033
EMI@817/mo
27.5
₹ 38,032*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
50 Km
View breakup

EMotorad T-Rex-Air Alternatives

EMotorad X3

EMotorad X3

32,999
Check Latest Offers
X3 Price in Surat
EMotorad Legend 07

EMotorad Legend 07

29,999
Check Latest Offers
Legend 07 Price in Surat
UPCOMING
LML Orion

LML Orion

40,000 Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes

Popular EMotorad Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  EMotorad Bikes

    EMotorad News

    EMotorad presents the Kalki Limited Edition Doodle V3 in partnership with the upcoming action-adventure film, Kalki: 2898 AD.
    EMotorad reveals limited edition Kalki-themed e-bicycle. Check details
    20 Jun 2024
    MS Dhoni was recently spotted riding the EMotorad Doodle V3 electric bicycle worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>52,999
    MS Dhoni gets the EMotorad Doodle V3 e-cycle. Check out its price
    29 Mar 2024
    Ther are several electric cycles in the Indian market that one can buy,
    Top electric cycles in India that can help you beat daily traffic in an affordable way
    18 May 2023
    The EMotorad Doodle V2 gets a dedicated headlight and horn module
    This fat-tyre electric bicycle can be folded and stored in your car's boot
    14 Nov 2022
    Conventional yet sleek, the EMotorad LilE has a design that is catchy enough to grab eyeballs and yet compact for easy storage.
    EMotorad LilE ride review: Merry little e-kick scooter goes beyond age barriers
    25 Jul 2022
    View all
      News

    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
    15 Jul 2024
    Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
    8 Jul 2024
    Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
    Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
    5 Jul 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
    11 Jun 2024
    View all
     

