Launched in Feb 2021
Category Average: 25.0 kmph
T-Rex-Air: 25.0 kmph
Category Average: 43.64 km
T-Rex-Air: 50.0 km
Category Average: 3.95 hrs
T-Rex-Air: 4.5 hrs
Category Average: 0.51 kwh
T-Rex-Air: 0.28 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Battery Capacity
|0.28 kWh
|Body Type
|Cycles
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Range
|50 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
EMotorad T-Rex-Air
₹34,999*
₹29,999*
₹27,999*
₹24,999*
₹46,990*
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4 Hours
Range
50 km
Range
40 km
Range
35 km
Range
40 km
Range
80 km
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
