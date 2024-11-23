T-Rex-AirPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsEMINews
EMotorad T-Rex-Air Right View
View all Images

EMOTORAD T-Rex-Air

Launched in Feb 2021

Review & Win ₹2000
₹34,999* Onwards*Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

T-Rex-Air Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 25.0 kmph

T-Rex-Air: 25.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 43.64 km

T-Rex-Air: 50.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 3.95 hrs

T-Rex-Air: 4.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 0.51 kwh

T-Rex-Air: 0.28 kwh

View all T-Rex-Air Specs and Features
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with T-Rex-Air.
VS
EMotorad T-Rex-Air
EMotorad X3
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Pandle View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
View more
Tap here to expand
EMotorad T-Rex-Air Variants
EMotorad T-Rex-Air price starts at ₹ 34,999 and goes up to ₹ 34,999 (Ex-showroom). EMotorad T-Rex-Air comes in ...Read More
2 Variants Available
27.5₹34,999*
25 kmph
50 km
Seat Type: Single
Battery Capacity: 10.2 Ah
Check Offers
29₹34,999*
25 kmph
50 km
Seat Type: Single
Battery Capacity: 10.2 Ah
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

EMotorad T-Rex-Air Images

5 images
View All T-Rex-Air Images

EMotorad T-Rex-Air Colours

EMotorad T-Rex-Air is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Orange blaze
Sundown yellow
Tropical green
Coral cruise

EMotorad T-Rex-Air Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity0.28 kWh
Body TypeCycles
Charging PointYes
Range50 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4-5 Hours
View all T-Rex-Air specs and features

EMotorad T-Rex-Air comparison with similar bikes

EMotorad T-Rex-Air
EMotorad Legend 07
EMotorad X2
EMotorad X1
Toutche Electric Heileo H100
₹34,999*
Check Offers
₹29,999*
Check Offers
₹27,999*
Check Offers
₹24,999*
Check Offers
₹46,990*
Check Offers
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4 Hours
Range
50 km
Range
40 km
Range
35 km
Range
40 km
Range
80 km
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Currently viewingT-Rex-Air vs Legend 07T-Rex-Air vs X2T-Rex-Air vs X1T-Rex-Air vs Heileo H100
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular EMotorad Bikes

View all EMotorad Bikes

EMotorad T-Rex-Air EMI

Select Variant:
27.5
25 kmph | 50 km
₹ 34,999*
Select Variant
27.5
25 kmph | 50 km
₹34,999*
29
25 kmph | 50 km
₹34,999*
EMI ₹592.77/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Cycles Bikes
Cycles Bikes Under 50000
Cars & BikesNew BikesEMotorad BikesEMotorad T-Rex-Air