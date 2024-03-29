HT Auto
EMotorad Doodle On Road Price in Mumbai

EMotorad Doodle Right View
1/4
EMotorad Doodle Model Name View
2/4
EMotorad Doodle Rear Tyre View
3/4
EMotorad Doodle Seat View
4/4
49,999*
*On-Road Price
Mumbai
Doodle Price in Mumbai

EMotorad Doodle on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 53,280. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
EMotorad Doodle STD₹ 53,280
...Read More

EMotorad Doodle Variant Wise Price List in Mumbai

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹ 53,276*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
50 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
49,999
Insurance
3,277
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Mumbai)
53,276
EMI@1,145/mo
    EMotorad Doodle News

    MS Dhoni was recently spotted riding the EMotorad Doodle V3 electric bicycle worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>52,999
    MS Dhoni gets the EMotorad Doodle V3 e-cycle. Check out its price
    29 Mar 2024
    Ther are several electric cycles in the Indian market that one can buy,
    Top electric cycles in India that can help you beat daily traffic in an affordable way
    18 May 2023
    The EMotorad Doodle V2 gets a dedicated headlight and horn module
    This fat-tyre electric bicycle can be folded and stored in your car's boot
    14 Nov 2022
    Conventional yet sleek, the EMotorad LilE has a design that is catchy enough to grab eyeballs and yet compact for easy storage.
    EMotorad LilE ride review: Merry little e-kick scooter goes beyond age barriers
    25 Jul 2022
    The all-new enhanced mountain bike T-Rex+ from EMotorad.
    EMotorad expands e-cycle range with launch of two new products
    8 Apr 2022
     EMotorad Doodle News

