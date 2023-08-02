HT Auto
EeVe Your

49,900 - 51,900*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Available Colours
EeVe Your is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Available Colours

EeVe Your Specs

EeVe Your comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Your starts at Rs. 49,900 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, EeVe Your sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.

EeVe Your Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Height
1095 mm
Load Capacity
140 kg
Length
1800 mm
Width
657 mm
Wheelbase
1325 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
50-60 km/charge
Max Speed
25 Kmph
Chassis
Tubular frame
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
No
Tripmeter
Digital
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Utility box
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
60 V, 27 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid

EeVe Your Variants & Price List

EeVe Your price starts at ₹ 49,900 and goes upto ₹ 51,900 (Ex-showroom). EeVe Your comes in 1 variants. EeVe Your top variant price is ₹ 49,900.

STD
49,900* *Last Recorded Price
250 W
25 Kmph
50-60 km/charge
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending EeVe Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all EeVe Bikes

