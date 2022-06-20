EeVe Xeniaa on road price in Bhubaneswar starts from Rs. 73,900. Visit your nearest EeVe Xeniaa on road price in Bhubaneswar starts from Rs. 73,900. Visit your nearest EeVe Xeniaa dealers and showrooms in Bhubaneswar for best offers. EeVe Xeniaa on road price breakup in Bhubaneswar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price EeVe Xeniaa STD ₹ 73,900