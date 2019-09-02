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Xeniaa
Price
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EEVE
Xeniaa White Colour
₹79,999 - 86,999*
*Ex-showroom price
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EMIs starting from ₹1622
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Review & Win ₹2000
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Xeniaa White Colour
White
Explore Color Options For Xeniaa Alternatives
Ampere Magnus Neo
₹
86,999
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Magnus Neo Colours
Zelio Xmen 2.0
₹
69,499 - 91,500
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Xmen 2.0 Colours
Birla Quanto
₹
69,182 - 1.01 Lakhs
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Xeniaa
vs
Quanto
Birla Spark
₹
69,182 - 1.01 Lakhs
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Xeniaa
vs
Spark
NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro
₹
58,100 - 1.1 Lakhs
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Xeniaa
vs
Accelero X-Pro
Deltic Legion
₹
69,490 - 95,990
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Xeniaa
vs
Legion
EeVe Xeniaa Images
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Xeniaa Images
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₹
59,999*
*Ex-showroom price
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₹
62,499*
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₹
68,999*
*Ex-showroom price
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₹
1.2 Lakhs*
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