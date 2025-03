EeVe Xeniaa price starts at ₹ 79,999 and goes up to ₹ 86,999 (Ex-showroom). EeVe Xeniaa comes in

EeVe Xeniaa price starts at ₹ 79,999 and goes up to ₹ 86,999 (Ex-showroom). EeVe Xeniaa comes in 2 variants. EeVe Xeniaa's top variant is 2.0.