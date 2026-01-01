The Xeniaa 2.0, is priced at ₹90,876 (ex-showroom).
The Xeniaa 2.0 offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Xeniaa 2.0 is available in 3 colour options: Red, Silver, White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Xeniaa 2.0 include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the Birla Quanto priced between ₹69.18 Thousands - 1.01 Lakhs.
The Xeniaa 2.0 has Underseat storage, Mobile Application, Geo Fencing, Anti Theft Alarm, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Battery Indicator.