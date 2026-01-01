hamburger icon
EeVe Xeniaa 2.0

90,876*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Xeniaa 2.0

Xeniaa 2.0 Prices

The Xeniaa 2.0, is priced at ₹90,876 (ex-showroom).

Xeniaa 2.0 Range

The Xeniaa 2.0 offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Xeniaa 2.0 Colours

The Xeniaa 2.0 is available in 3 colour options: Red, Silver, White.

Xeniaa 2.0 Battery & Range

Xeniaa 2.0 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Xeniaa 2.0 include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the Birla Quanto priced between ₹69.18 Thousands - 1.01 Lakhs.

Xeniaa 2.0 Specs & Features

The Xeniaa 2.0 has Underseat storage, Mobile Application, Geo Fencing, Anti Theft Alarm, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Battery Indicator.

EeVe Xeniaa 2.0 Price

Xeniaa 2.0

₹ 90,876*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
86,999
Insurance
3,877
On-Road Price in Delhi
90,876
EMI@1,953/mo
EeVe Xeniaa 2.0 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1810 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Height
1095 mm
Kerb Weight
71 kg
Width
675 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
70-80 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Ignition switch, Bottle case, Music Speaker, Adjustable Levers, Reverse mode, IOT, Bluetooth speakers, EABS, Saddle Box Light, Keyless Experience, Geo-Tagging
Geo Fencing
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hours (100%)

Electricals

Battery Capacity
1.2 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
EeVe Xeniaa 2.0 EMI
EMI1,758 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
81,788
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
81,788
Interest Amount
23,689
Payable Amount
1,05,477

EeVe Xeniaa other Variants

Xeniaa STD

₹ 83,763*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
79,999
Insurance
3,764
On-Road Price in Delhi
83,763
EMI@1,800/mo
EeVe Xeniaa Alternatives

Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
XeniaavsMagnus G Max
Birla Quanto

Birla Quanto

69,182 - 1.01 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
XeniaavsQuanto
Birla Spark

Birla Spark

69,182 - 1.01 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
XeniaavsSpark
NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro

NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro

58,100 - 1.1 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
XeniaavsAccelero X-Pro
Deltic Legion

Deltic Legion

69,490 - 95,990Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
XeniaavsLegion
Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

84,443Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
XeniaavsPraisePro

view all specs and features

