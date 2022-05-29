Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
EeVe Wind on road price in Puri starts from Rs. 54,900.
Visit your nearest
EeVe Wind dealers and showrooms in Puri for best offers.
EeVe Wind on road price breakup in Puri includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the EeVe Wind is mainly compared to PURE EV Epluto 7G Max which starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs in Puri, Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Puri and Ampere Magnus starting at Rs. 49,999 in Puri.
Variants On-Road Price EeVe Wind STD ₹ 54,900
