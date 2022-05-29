Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
EeVe Wind on road price in Berhampur starts from Rs. 54,900.
Visit your nearest
EeVe Wind dealers and showrooms in Berhampur for best offers.
EeVe Wind on road price breakup in Berhampur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the EeVe Wind is mainly compared to PURE EV Epluto 7G Max which starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs in Berhampur, Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Berhampur and Ampere Magnus starting at Rs. 49,999 in Berhampur.
Variants On-Road Price EeVe Wind STD ₹ 54,900
