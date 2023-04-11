EeVe Soul on road price in Ranchi starts from Rs. 1.24 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest

EeVe Soul dealers and showrooms in Ranchi for best offers.
EeVe Soul on road price breakup in Ranchi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the EeVe Soul is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Ranchi, Ampere Nexus which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Ranchi and Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter starting at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs in Ranchi.
Variants On-Road Price EeVe Soul STD ₹ 1.24 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
