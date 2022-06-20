EeVe Eeve Atreo on road price in East Godavari starts from Rs. 64,900. Visit your nearest EeVe Eeve Atreo on road price in East Godavari starts from Rs. 64,900. Visit your nearest EeVe Eeve Atreo dealers and showrooms in East Godavari for best offers. EeVe Eeve Atreo on road price breakup in East Godavari includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price EeVe Eeve Atreo Atreo STD ₹ 64,900