EeVe Eeve Ahava On Road Price in Surat

55,900*
*On-Road Price
Surat
Eeve Ahava Price in Surat

EeVe Eeve Ahava on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 55,900.

VariantsOn-Road Price
EeVe Eeve Ahava Ahava STD₹ 55,900
EeVe Eeve Ahava Variant Wise Price List in Surat

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Ahava STD
₹ 55,900*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
60-70 Km/charge
Ex-Showroom-Price
55,900
On-Road Price in Surat
55,900
EMI@1,202/mo
EeVe News

Husqvarna E-Pilen is one of the upcoming interesting electric bikes that will come with a similar design as Vitpilen.
Interesting electric bikes to India in 2022
20 Jun 2022
Interesting electric bikes to India in 2022
20 Jun 2022
India currently has very few options when it comes to battery swap technology. Two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp and Taiwan's Gogoro have recently tied up to introduce the tech in India.
Budget 2022: Who said what on EV battery swapping policy
1 Feb 2022
The Eeve Soul rivals the likes of Ather 450X, and Ola S1 Pro electric scooters.&nbsp;
Eeve Soul road test review: Expensive but feature-packed electric scooter
31 Dec 2021
The year 2021 witnessed a range of electric scooters launched in India, with Ola S1 and S1 Pro being the most important among them.
Five new electric scooters that lit up India in 2021
28 Dec 2021
Five new electric scooters that lit up India in 2021
28 Dec 2021
File photo of Ola S1 electric scooter.
Top electric scooters launched in India in 2021
18 Dec 2021
EeVe Videos

EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter at a price of ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
31 Dec 2021
EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
31 Dec 2021
Priced at around ₹95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
12 Dec 2023
Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
12 Dec 2023
The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
17 Sept 2023
TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of ₹2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
24 Aug 2023
TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
24 Aug 2023
Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
