Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 92,000.
Visit your nearest
Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus dealers and showrooms in Surat for best offers.
Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus on road price breakup in Surat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus is mainly compared to Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk which starts at Rs. 73,999 in Surat, BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE which starts at Rs. 74,000 in Surat and Okaya EV ClassIQ starting at Rs. 74,500 in Surat.
Variants On-Road Price Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus STD ₹ 92,000
*Ex-showroom price
