Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesEarth Energy EVEvolve ROn Road Price in New Delhi

Earth Energy EV Evolve R On Road Price in New Delhi

1/12
2/12
3/12
4/12
5/12
View all Images
6/12
1.42 Lakhs* Onwards
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

Evolve R Price in New Delhi

Earth Energy EV Evolve R on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 1.57 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Earth Energy EV Evolve R STD₹ 1.57 Lakhs
...Read More

Earth Energy EV Evolve R Variant Wise Price List in New Delhi

STD
₹1.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
100 Km/charge
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,42,000
RTO
11,360
Insurance
4,047
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in New Delhi)
1,57,407
EMI@3,383/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close

Earth Energy EV Evolve R Alternatives

Ola Electric S1 Air

Ola Electric S1 Air

1.2 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest Offers
S1 Air Price in Delhi
Vida V1

Vida V1

1.2 - 1.4 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
V1 Price in Delhi
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.15 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Epluto 7G Max Price in Delhi
White Carbon Motors GT5

White Carbon Motors GT5

1.15 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest Offers
GT5 Price in Delhi
Tunwal Storm ZX

Tunwal Storm ZX

1.2 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest Offers
Storm ZX Price in Delhi

Popular Earth Energy EV Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Earth Energy EV Bikes

    News

    Earth Energy EV has received orders for more than 37,000 units from its distributors across 10 Indian states.
    Distributor demand rockets for this EV maker
    13 Oct 2021
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 in Kamet White colour scheme.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 teased once again. Check new images
    28 Oct 2023
    Triumph Stealth Editions only come with cosmetic upgrades over the standard versions of the motorcycles.
    Triumph reveals Stealth Editions for its motorcycles, will be on sale for 1 year only
    27 Oct 2023
    The TVS Ronin Special Edition gets a new paint scheme along with a host of accessories over the standard model
    TVS Ronin Special Edition arrives for the festive season, priced at 1.73 lakh
    27 Oct 2023
    BMW M 1000 XR uses the same engine as the S 1000 RR but it has been modified.
    BMW M 1000 XR unveiled as a sporty long-distance tourer with 200 bhp
    27 Oct 2023
    View all
      News

    Videos

    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
    Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
    15 Jul 2023
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle | All Things Auto
    12 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
    11 Jul 2023
    View all
     

    Latest Bikes in India 2023

    Flycon T3

    Flycon T3

    89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Empire

    Flycon Empire

    79,900
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Grove

    Flycon Grove

    74,629 - 80,957
    Check latest offers
    Okaya EV Motofaast

    Okaya EV Motofaast

    1.37 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Bright

    Flycon Bright

    80,000
    Check latest offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2023

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    60,310 - 67,405
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

    Suzuki GSX S750

    Suzuki GSX S750

    7.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Moto Guzzi V9

    Moto Guzzi V9

    14 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    CFMoto 300SR

    CFMoto 300SR

    2.49 - 3 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Scout Bobber

    Indian Scout Bobber

    13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha YZF R1

    Yamaha YZF R1

    20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details