Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Earth Energy EV Evolve R on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 1.42 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Earth Energy EV Evolve R on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 1.42 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Earth Energy EV Evolve R dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers.
Earth Energy EV Evolve R on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Earth Energy EV Evolve R is mainly compared to Ola Electric S1 Air which starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Bengaluru, Vida V1 which starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Bengaluru and PURE EV Epluto 7G Max starting at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs in Bengaluru.
Variants On-Road Price Earth Energy EV Evolve R STD ₹ 1.42 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price