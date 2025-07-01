Launched in Sept 2021
Category Average: 889.0 cc
SuperSport 950: 937.0 cc
Category Average: 18.18 kmpl
SuperSport 950: 17 kmpl
Category Average: 132.1 ps
SuperSport 950: 110.1 ps
Category Average: 253.0 kmph
SuperSport 950: 299.0 kmph
Ducati SuperSport 950 is priced between Rs. 16.06 - 19.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Ducati SuperSport 950 is available in 2 variants - STD, S.
Ducati SuperSport 950 comes in two colour options: Red, White.
Ducati SuperSport 950 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 937 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes body type.
Ducati SuperSport 950 rivals are Ducati Streetfighter V2, KTM 890 Duke R, Moto Guzzi V9, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, Aprilia RS 660, Aprilia Tuono 660.
Ducati SuperSport 950 comes with a mileage of 17 kmpl (Company claimed).
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Max Power
|110.1 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|93 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|937 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|299 kmph
Ducati SuperSport 950
₹16.06 Lakhs*
₹18.5 Lakhs*
₹14.5 Lakhs*
₹18.5 Lakhs*
₹17.74 Lakhs*
₹17.74 Lakhs*
₹19 Lakhs*
₹16 Lakhs*
₹17.95 Lakhs*
₹16.5 Lakhs*
Power
110.1 PS
Power
155.12 PS
Power
121 PS
Power
203 PS
Power
100 PS
Power
95.17 PS
Power
165 PS
Power
114.2 PS
Power
180 PS
Power
77.4 PS
Torque
93 Nm
Torque
101.4 Nm
Torque
99 Nm
Torque
114.9 Nm
Torque
67 Nm
Torque
67 Nm
Torque
114 Nm
Torque
96 Nm
Torque
125 Nm
Torque
63 Nm
Engine
937 cc
Engine
955 cc
Engine
889 cc
Engine
998 cc
Engine
659 cc
Engine
659 cc
Engine
999 cc
Engine
937 cc
Engine
1160 cc
Engine
659 cc
Kerb Weight
210 kg
Kerb Weight
200 kg
Kerb Weight
180 kg
Kerb Weight
207 kg
Kerb Weight
183 kg
Kerb Weight
183 kg
Kerb Weight
194 kg
Kerb Weight
191 kg
Kerb Weight
198 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Length
2070 mm
Length
2093 mm
Length
-
Length
2085 mm
Length
1995 mm
Length
1995 mm
Length
2090 mm
Length
2145 mm
Length
2090 mm
Length
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
