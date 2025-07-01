SuperSport 950PriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsEMINews
Ducati SuperSport 950 Front Left View
View all Images

DUCATI SuperSport 950

Launched in Sept 2021

₹16.06 - 19.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SuperSport 950 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 889.0 cc

SuperSport 950: 937.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 18.18 kmpl

SuperSport 950: 17 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 132.1 ps

SuperSport 950: 110.1 ps

Speed

Category Average: 253.0 kmph

SuperSport 950: 299.0 kmph

Ducati SuperSport 950 Latest Updates

Ducati SuperSport 950 Price:

Ducati SuperSport 950 is priced between Rs. 16.06 - 19.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Ducati SuperSport 950?

The Ducati SuperSport 950 is available in 2 variants - STD, S.

What are the Ducati SuperSport 950 colour options?

Ducati SuperSport 950 comes in two colour options: Red, White.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Ducati SuperSport 950?

Ducati SuperSport 950 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 937 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Ducati SuperSport 950?

Ducati SuperSport 950 rivals are Ducati Streetfighter V2, KTM 890 Duke R, Moto Guzzi V9, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, Aprilia RS 660, Aprilia Tuono 660.

What is the mileage of Ducati SuperSport 950?

Ducati SuperSport 950 comes with a mileage of 17 kmpl (Company claimed).

Ducati SuperSport 950 Alternatives

Ducati Streetfighter V2

18.5 Lakhs
SuperSport 950vsStreetfighter V2

KTM 890 Duke R

14.5 Lakhs
SuperSport 950vs890 Duke R
UPCOMING

Moto Guzzi V9

14 Lakhs Onwards
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

18.5 Lakhs
SuperSport 950vsNinja ZX-10R

Aprilia RS 660

17.74 Lakhs
SuperSport 950vsRS 660

Aprilia Tuono 660

17.74 Lakhs
SuperSport 950vsTuono 660

Ducati SuperSport 950 Variants

Ducati SuperSport 950 price starts at ₹ 16.06 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 19.11 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
2 Variants Available
SuperSport 950 STD₹16.06 Lakhs*
937 cc
299 kmph
Clock: Digital
Instrument Console: Digital
Seat Type: Split
Anti Theft Alarm
Battery Capacity: 12V 6.5 Ah
ABS: Dual Channel
SuperSport 950 S₹19.11 Lakhs*
937 cc
299 kmph
Seat Type: Split
Clock: Digital
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 12V 6.5 Ah
ABS: Dual Channel
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Ducati SuperSport 950 Images

19 images
Ducati SuperSport 950 Colours

Ducati SuperSport 950 is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Red
White

Ducati SuperSport 950 Specifications and Features

Max Power110.1 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque93 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage17 kmpl
Traction ControlYes
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine937 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed299 kmph
Ducati SuperSport 950 comparison with similar bikes

Ducati SuperSport 950
Ducati Streetfighter V2
KTM 890 Duke R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
Aprilia RS 660
Aprilia Tuono 660
BMW S 1000 R
Ducati Hypermotard 950
Triumph Speed Triple 1200
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono
₹16.06 Lakhs*
₹18.5 Lakhs*
₹14.5 Lakhs*
₹18.5 Lakhs*
₹17.74 Lakhs*
₹17.74 Lakhs*
₹19 Lakhs*
₹16 Lakhs*
₹17.95 Lakhs*
₹16.5 Lakhs*
Power
110.1 PS
Power
155.12 PS
Power
121 PS
Power
203 PS
Power
100 PS
Power
95.17 PS
Power
165 PS
Power
114.2 PS
Power
180 PS
Power
77.4 PS
Torque
93 Nm
Torque
101.4 Nm
Torque
99 Nm
Torque
114.9 Nm
Torque
67 Nm
Torque
67 Nm
Torque
114 Nm
Torque
96 Nm
Torque
125 Nm
Torque
63 Nm
Engine
937 cc
Engine
955 cc
Engine
889 cc
Engine
998 cc
Engine
659 cc
Engine
659 cc
Engine
999 cc
Engine
937 cc
Engine
1160 cc
Engine
659 cc
Kerb Weight
210 kg
Kerb Weight
200 kg
Kerb Weight
180 kg
Kerb Weight
207 kg
Kerb Weight
183 kg
Kerb Weight
183 kg
Kerb Weight
194 kg
Kerb Weight
191 kg
Kerb Weight
198 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Length
2070 mm
Length
2093 mm
Length
-
Length
2085 mm
Length
1995 mm
Length
1995 mm
Length
2090 mm
Length
2145 mm
Length
2090 mm
Length
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Ducati Bikes

Ducati SuperSport 950 EMI

Sports Bikes
Sports Bikes Above 5 Lakhs
Upcoming Sports Bikes

Ducati SuperSport 950 FAQs

What is the mileage of Ducati SuperSport 950?

The Ducati SuperSport 950 offers a mileage of 17 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Sports Bikes.

Which is the top variant of Ducati SuperSport 950?

The top variant of Ducati SuperSport 950 is the S.

What are the key specifications of the Ducati SuperSport 950?

The Ducati SuperSport 950 boasts a 937 cc engine, generating a max power of 110.1 PS.

How many variants does the Ducati SuperSport 950 have, and what is the price range?

The Ducati SuperSport 950 offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, STD is priced at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, S is priced at Rs. 19.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

