Ducati Streetfighter V4 On Road Price in Bankura

19.99 - 23.19 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Ducati Streetfighter V4 on Road Price in Delhi

Ducati Streetfighter V4 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 22.24 Lakhs. The on road price for Ducati Streetfighter V4 top variant goes up to Rs. 25.78 Lakhs in Delhi.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 Variant Wise Price List

STD
₹22.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1103 cc
13.2 kmpl
208 PS @ 13000 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,000
RTO
1,59,920
Insurance
45,078
Accessories Charges
19,990
On-Road Price in Bankura
22,23,988
EMI@47,802/mo
S
₹26.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1103 cc
13.2 kmpl
208 PS @ 13000 rpm
S Stealth Black
₹25.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1103 cc
13.2 kmpl
208 PS @ 13000 rpm
Ducati Streetfighter V4 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
16 L
Wheelbase
1488 mm
Kerb Weight
201 mm
Dry Weight
180 kg
Saddle Height
845 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17,Rear :-200/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
208 PS @ 13000 rpm
Stroke
53.5 mm
Max Torque
123 Nm @ 11500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
14.0:1
Displacement
1103 cc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Desmosedici Stradale 90° V4, rearward-rotating crankshaft 4 Desmodromically actuated valves per cylinders, liquid cooled.
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
81 mm
Chassis
Aluminum alloy "Front Frame"
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarm
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable Showa BPF fork, 43 mm chromed inner tubes
Riding Modes
Yes
Navigation
Yes
Launch Control
Yes
Clock
Yes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes
Quick Shifter
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Slide Control, Engine Brake Control, Ducati Multimedia System, Ducati Data Analyser+
Traction Control
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Power Modes
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
DRLs
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

