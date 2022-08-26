hamburger icon
Ducati Streetfighter V2 [2022-2025] Specifications

18.5 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Ducati Streetfighter V2 [2022-2025]is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Ducati Streetfighter V2 [2022-2025] Specs

Ducati Streetfighter V2 [2022-2025] comes with 955 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Streetfighter V2 [2022-2025] starts at Rs. 18.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ducati Streetfighter V2 [2022-2025] ...Read More

Ducati Streetfighter V2 [2022-2025] Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
17 L
Length
2093 mm
Ground Clearance
131 mm
Wheelbase
1465 mm
Height
1043 mm
Kerb Weight
200 kg
Saddle Height
845 mm
Width
890 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
289 km
Max Speed
270 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
155.12 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
68.8 mm
Max Torque
101.4 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
955 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Superqudro: 90 Degree V2, Desmodromic 4 valves per cylinder, liquid cooled
Clutch
Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
100 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Fully adjustable Showa BPF fork. 43mm chromed inner tubes
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable Sachs unit.

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
Exhaust - 2-1-2-1 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 2 lambda probes, Primary drive - Straight cut gear; Ration 1.77:1, Final Drive - Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 45, Rake - 24, Trail - 94 mm, Ducati Wheelie Control EVO, Engine Brake Control, Auto tyre calibration, Ducati Quick Shift up/down EVO 2, Sachs steering damper, Auto off indicators, Ducati data analyser+, Ducati multimeadia system
Pass Switch
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Display
TFT colour display

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Battery Capacity
12V - 6.5Ah
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Ducati Streetfighter V2 [2022-2025] Variants & Price List

Ducati Streetfighter V2 [2022-2025] price starts at ₹ 18.5 Lakhs .

Streetfighter V2 [2022-2025] STD
18.5 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
955 cc
155.12 PS
*Disclaimer:The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

