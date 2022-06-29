Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Ducati Scrambler 800 on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 10.29 Lakhs.
The on road price for Ducati Scrambler 800 top variant goes up to Rs. 11.85 Lakhs in Bengaluru.
The lowest price
Ducati Scrambler 800 on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 10.29 Lakhs.
The on road price for Ducati Scrambler 800 top variant goes up to Rs. 11.85 Lakhs in Bengaluru.
The lowest price model is Ducati Scrambler 800 Icon and the most priced model is Ducati Scrambler 800 Nightshift.
Visit your nearest
Ducati Scrambler 800 dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers.
Ducati Scrambler 800 on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ducati Scrambler 800 is mainly compared to Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO which starts at Rs. 6.89 Lakhs in Bengaluru, Kawasaki Z650RS which starts at Rs. 6.92 Lakhs in Bengaluru and Triumph Street Twin starting at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs in Bengaluru.
Variants On-Road Price Ducati Scrambler 800 Icon ₹ 10.29 Lakhs Ducati Scrambler 800 Icon Dark ₹ 9.69 Lakhs Ducati Scrambler 800 Nightshift ₹ 11.85 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price