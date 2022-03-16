Ducati Panigale V2 on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 21.18 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Ducati Panigale V2 on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 21.18 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Ducati Panigale V2 dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers. Ducati Panigale V2 on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Ducati Panigale V2 is mainly compared to Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R which starts at Rs. 16.47 Lakhs in Bengaluru, Suzuki Hayabusa which starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs in Bengaluru and Yamaha YZF R1 starting at Rs. 20.39 Lakhs in Bengaluru. Variants On-Road Price Ducati Panigale V2 STD ₹ 21.18 Lakhs