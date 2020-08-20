HT Auto

Ducati Panigale V2 Black Edition

Ducati Panigale V2 1630603479041
Ducati Panigale V2 1630603480194
Ducati Panigale V2 1630603482728
Ducati Panigale V2 1630603483718
Ducati Panigale V2 1630603484655
Ducati Panigale V2 1630603485526
20.98 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Ducati Panigale V2 Key Specs
Engine955 cc
Power155 PS @ 10750 rpm
Max Torque104 Nm @ 9000 rpm
View all Panigale V2 specs and features

Panigale V2 Black Edition Latest Updates

Panigale V2 falls under Super Bikes, Sports Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of Panigale V2 Black Edition in Delhi is Rs. 20.98 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of

  • Fuel Capacity: 17 L
  • Length: 2090 mm
  • Max Power: 155 PS @ 10750 rpm
  • Engine Type: Superquadro: L - twin cylinder, 4 Valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, Liquid cooled
    • ...Read More

    Ducati Panigale V2 Black Edition Price

    Black Edition
    ₹20.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    955 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    20,98,000
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    20,98,000
    EMI@45,094/mo
    Ducati Panigale V2 Black Edition Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    17 L
    Ground Clearance
    128 mm
    Length
    2090 mm
    Wheelbase
    1438 mm
    Height
    1130 mm
    Kerb Weight
    197 kg
    Saddle Height
    835 mm
    Width
    810 mm
    ABS
    Dual Channel ABS
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/60-17
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Max Power
    155 PS @ 10750 rpm
    Stroke
    60.8 mm
    Max Torque
    104 Nm @ 9000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Displacement
    955 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    Superquadro: L - twin cylinder, 4 Valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, Liquid cooled
    Clutch
    Wet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper Clutch
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    2
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    100 mm
    Front Suspension
    Ohlin 43mm fully adjustable usd fork
    Rear Suspension
    Fully Adjustable Ohlin monoshock
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Music Control
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Yes
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Mobile Application
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Additional Features
    Cornering ABS
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Anti Theft Alarm
    Yes
    Display
    Digital unit with 4.3 TFT colour Display
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Li-ion
    Ducati Panigale V2 Black Edition EMI
    EMI40,585 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    18,88,200
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    18,88,200
    Interest Amount
    5,46,887
    Payable Amount
    24,35,087

    Ducati Panigale V2 other Variants

    STD
    ₹19.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    955 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    17,49,000
    RTO
    1,39,920
    Insurance
    41,154
    Accessories Charges
    13,117
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    19,43,191
    EMI@41,767/mo
    Bayliss
    ₹27.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    955 cc
    View breakup

