Panigale V2 falls under Super Bikes, Sports Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of Panigale V2 Bayliss (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 27.58 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Bayliss is 17 L litres. It offers many features like Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Fuel Gauge and specs like:
Fuel Capacity: 17 L
Length: 2090 mm
Max Power: 157.15 PS @ 10750 rpm
Engine Type: Superquadro: L - twin cylinder, 4 Valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, Liquid
cooled