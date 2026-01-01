hamburger icon
84.55 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Ducati Panigale V4 Key Specs
Engine1103 cc
View all Panigale V4 specs and features

Panigale V4 Tricolore

Panigale V4 Tricolore Prices

The Panigale V4 Tricolore, is listed at ₹84.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Panigale V4 Tricolore Mileage

All variants of the Panigale V4 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Panigale V4 Tricolore Colours

The Panigale V4 Tricolore is available in 2 colour options: Ducati Red, Tricolore Livery.

Panigale V4 Tricolore Engine and Transmission

The Panigale V4 Tricolore is powered by a 1103 cc engine.

Panigale V4 Tricolore vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Panigale V4's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide priced ₹63.03 Lakhs or the Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide priced ₹67.37 Lakhs.

Panigale V4 Tricolore Specs & Features

The Panigale V4 Tricolore has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Switch, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Price

Panigale V4 Tricolore

₹84.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
77,00,000
RTO
6,16,000
Insurance
1,38,681
On-Road Price in Delhi
84,54,681
EMI@1,81,724/mo
Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
17 L
Wheelbase
1485 mm
Saddle Height
850 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-200/60-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
299 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
218.99 PS @ 13500 rpm
Stroke
53.5 mm
Max Torque
120.9 Nm @ 11250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1103 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Desmosedici Stradale 90 Degree V4, Counter-rotating Crankshaft Desmodromic Timing, 4 Valves Per Cylinder, Liquid Cooled
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulically Controlled Slipper and Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch. Self Bleeding Master Cylinder.
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
81 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Fully Adjustable Sachs Unit. Aluminium Hollow Symmetrical Swingarm, Travel-130 mm
Front Suspension
Fully Adjustable Show BPF Fork, 43 mm Chromed Inner Tubes, Travel-125 mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Ducati Wheelie Contral (DWC) DVO, Ducati Slide Control (DSC), Engine Brake Control (EBC), Sachs Steering Damper, Ducati Multimedia System (DMS), Pit Limiter, Auto Off Indicator, Ducati Data Logger (DDL), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TMPS)
Pass Switch
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
6.9 Inch TFT Display

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore EMI
EMI1,63,552 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
76,09,212
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
76,09,212
Interest Amount
22,03,887
Payable Amount
98,13,099

Ducati Panigale V4 other Variants

Panigale V4 STD

₹35.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
32,05,100
RTO
2,56,408
Insurance
68,138
On-Road Price in Delhi
35,29,646
EMI@75,866/mo
Panigale V4 S

₹42.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
39,00,800
RTO
3,12,064
Insurance
79,057
On-Road Price in Delhi
42,91,921
EMI@92,250/mo
Panigale V4 R

₹93.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
84,99,999
RTO
6,79,999
Insurance
1,51,237
On-Road Price in Delhi
93,31,235
EMI@2,00,565/mo
