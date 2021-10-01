hamburger icon
Ducati Panigale V4 Front Left View
Ducati Panigale V4 Front View
Ducati Panigale V4 Left View
Ducati Panigale V4 Rear Left View
Ducati Panigale V4 Rear Right View
Ducati Panigale V4 Rear View
Ducati Panigale V4 Specifications

Ducati Panigale V4 starting price is Rs. 29,99,000 in India. Ducati Panigale V4 is available in 2 variant and Powered by a 1103 cc engine. Ducati Panigale V4 mileage is 15.38 kmpl.
29.99 - 36.5 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Ducati Panigale V4 Specs

Ducati Panigale V4 comes with 1103 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Panigale V4 starts at Rs. 29.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ducati Panigale V4 sits in the ...

Ducati Panigale V4 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
S
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
17 L
Wheelbase
1485 mm
Saddle Height
850 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-200/60-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
299 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
218.99 PS @ 13500 rpm
Stroke
53.5 mm
Max Torque
120.9 Nm @ 11250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1103 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Desmosedici Stradale 90 degree V4, Counter-rotating Crankshaft Desmodromic Timing, 4 Valves Per Cylinder, Liquid Cooled
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulically Controlled Slipper and Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch. Self Bleeding Master Cylinder.
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
NPX 25/30 (SV) S-EC 3.0 Pressurized 43 mm Fully Adjustable Fork With Tin Treatment. Electronic Compression And Rebound Damping Adjustment With Ohlins Smart Ec 3.0 Event-based Mode,Travel-125 mm
Rear Suspension
Fully Adjustable TTX36 (SV) S-EC 3.0 Unit. Electronic Compression And Rebound Damping Adjustment With Ohlins Smart EC 3.0 event-based mode. aluminium hollow symmetrical swingarm, Travel-130 mm

Ducati Panigale V4 Variants & Price List

Ducati Panigale V4 price starts at ₹ 29.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 36.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ducati Panigale V4 comes in 2 variants. Ducati Panigale V4's top variant is S

29.99 Lakhs*
1103 cc
218.99 PS
36.5 Lakhs*
1103 cc
218.99 PS
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

