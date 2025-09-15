What is the on-road price of Ducati Panigale V4 in Pune? The on-road price of Ducati Panigale V4 S in Pune is Rs. 41.63 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Ducati Panigale V4 in Pune? The RTO charges for Ducati Panigale V4 S in Pune amount to Rs. 4.38 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Ducati Panigale V4 in Pune? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Ducati Panigale V4 in Pune is Rs. 69,422.