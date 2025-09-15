What is the on-road price of Ducati Panigale V4 in Bangalore? The on-road price of Ducati Panigale V4 S in Bangalore is Rs. 44.54 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Ducati Panigale V4 in Bangalore? The RTO charges for Ducati Panigale V4 S in Bangalore amount to Rs. 7.29 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Ducati Panigale V4 in Bangalore? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Ducati Panigale V4 in Bangalore is Rs. 74,275.