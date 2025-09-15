hamburger icon
Cars & BikesNew BikesDucatiPanigale V4On Road Price in Bangalore
Panigale V4Specs & FeaturesImages

Ducati Panigale V4 On Road Price in Bangalore

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Ducati Panigale V4 Front Left View
1/15
Ducati Panigale V4 Front View
2/15
Ducati Panigale V4 Left View
3/15
Ducati Panigale V4 Rear Left View
4/15
Ducati Panigale V4 Rear Right View
5/15
Ducati Panigale V4 Rear View
View all Images
6/15
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
36.63 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Bangalore
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Panigale V4 Price in Bangalore

Ducati Panigale V4 on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 36.63 Lakhs. The on road price for Ducati Panigale V4 top variant goes up to Rs. 44.54 Lakhs in Bangalore. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Ducati Panigale V4 STD₹ 36.63 Lakhs
Ducati Panigale V4 S₹ 44.54 Lakhs
...Read More

Ducati Panigale V4 Variant Wise Price List in Bangalore

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Panigale V4 STD

₹36.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1103 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
29,99,000
RTO
5,99,200
Insurance
64,904
On-Road Price in Bangalore
36,63,104
EMI@78,734/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Panigale V4 S

₹44.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1103 cc
Add to Compare
View breakup

Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

Ducati Panigale V4 Alternatives

Aprilia RSV4

Aprilia RSV4

31.26 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
RSV4 Price in Bangalore
Ducati Diavel V4

Ducati Diavel V4

27.21 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Diavel V4 Price in Bangalore
BMW M 1000 R

BMW M 1000 R

33 - 38 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
M 1000 R Price in Bangalore

Popular Ducati Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Ducati Bikes

Ducati Panigale V4 News

View all
 Ducati Panigale V4 News

Ducati Videos

View all
 

Top Luxury Bikes

View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Ducati Panigale V4 FAQs

The on-road price of Ducati Panigale V4 S in Bangalore is Rs. 44.54 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Ducati Panigale V4 S in Bangalore amount to Rs. 7.29 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Ducati Panigale V4 in Bangalore is Rs. 74,275.
The insurance charges for Ducati Panigale V4 S in Bangalore are Rs. 75,121, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

Latest Bikes in India 2025

Royal Enfield Classic 650

Royal Enfield Classic 650

3.37 - 3.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Simple Energy OneS

Simple Energy OneS

1.4 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Zelio Little Gracy

Zelio Little Gracy

49,500 - 58,000
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid

Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid

1.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW C 400 GT

BMW C 400 GT

11.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2025

Yamaha MT-15 V2

Yamaha MT-15 V2

1.69 - 1.74 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

85,010 - 1.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.38 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Revolt Motors Revolt RV Cafe Racer

Revolt Motors Revolt RV Cafe Racer

1.48 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha XSR155

Yamaha XSR155

1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details