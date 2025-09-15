What is the on-road price of Ducati Panigale V4 in Ahmedabad? The on-road price of Ducati Panigale V4 S in Ahmedabad is Rs. 39.44 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Ducati Panigale V4 in Ahmedabad? The RTO charges for Ducati Panigale V4 S in Ahmedabad amount to Rs. 2.19 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Ducati Panigale V4 in Ahmedabad? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Ducati Panigale V4 in Ahmedabad is Rs. 65,773.