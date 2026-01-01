hamburger icon
32.74 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Ducati Multistrada V4 Key Specs
Engine1158 cc
View all Multistrada V4 specs and features

Multistrada V4 Rally Red

Multistrada V4 Rally Red Prices

The Multistrada V4 Rally Red, is listed at ₹32.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Multistrada V4 Rally Red Mileage

All variants of the Multistrada V4 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Multistrada V4 Rally Red Colours

The Multistrada V4 Rally Red is available in 4 colour options: Aviator Grey Spoked Wheels, Black, Red, Red Spoked Wheels.

Multistrada V4 Rally Red Engine and Transmission

The Multistrada V4 Rally Red is powered by a 1158 cc engine.

Multistrada V4 Rally Red vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Multistrada V4's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 priced between ₹24.64 Lakhs - 25.1 Lakhs or the BMW K 1600 GTL priced ₹35.62 Lakhs.

Multistrada V4 Rally Red Specs & Features

The Multistrada V4 Rally Red has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Display.

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Red Price

Multistrada V4 Rally Red

₹32.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
29,72,000
RTO
2,37,760
Insurance
64,480
On-Road Price in Delhi
32,74,240
EMI@70,376/mo
Close

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Red Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
22 L
Wheelbase
1567 mm
Kerb Weight
240 kg
Saddle Height
840 - 860 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-19 Rear :-190/55-17
Front Brake
Double Disc
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
180 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
172 PS
Stroke
53.5 mm
Max Torque
63 Nm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1158 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
V4 Granturismo, V4 - 90 Degree, 4 Valves Per Cylinder, counter-rotating crankshaft, Twin Pulse firing order, liquid cooled
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
4
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
83 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Tachometer
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Rake - 24.5 Degree, Trail - 102.5 mm
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Red EMI
EMI63,339 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
29,46,816
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
29,46,816
Interest Amount
8,53,498
Payable Amount
38,00,314

Ducati Multistrada V4 other Variants

Multistrada V4 STD

₹27.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,56,300
RTO
1,96,504
Insurance
56,387
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,09,191
EMI@58,231/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Multistrada V4 Rally

₹32.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
29,72,000
RTO
2,37,760
Insurance
64,480
On-Road Price in Delhi
32,74,240
EMI@70,376/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Multistrada V4 Rally Black

₹33.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
30,02,000
RTO
2,40,160
Insurance
64,951
On-Road Price in Delhi
33,07,111
EMI@71,083/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Multistrada V4 S Grey

₹33.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
30,61,300
RTO
2,44,904
Insurance
65,882
On-Road Price in Delhi
33,72,086
EMI@72,479/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Multistrada V4 S

₹33.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
30,61,300
RTO
2,44,904
Insurance
65,882
On-Road Price in Delhi
33,72,086
EMI@72,479/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak

₹34.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
31,76,200
RTO
2,54,096
Insurance
67,685
On-Road Price in Delhi
34,97,981
EMI@75,185/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Multistrada V4 RS

₹47.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
43,46,700
RTO
3,47,736
Insurance
86,055
On-Road Price in Delhi
47,80,491
EMI@1,02,751/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

view all specs and features

