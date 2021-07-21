HT Auto
Ducati Multistrada V4 On Road Price in Guntur

1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
18.99 - 23.3 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Ducati Multistrada V4 on Road Price in Delhi

Ducati Multistrada V4 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 20.94 Lakhs. The on road price for Ducati Multistrada V4 top variant goes up to Rs. 25.67 Lakhs in Delhi.

Ducati Multistrada V4 Variant Wise Price List

STD
₹20.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1158 cc
15.4 kmpl
169.9 PS @ 10500 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,99,000
RTO
1,51,920
Insurance
43,508
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,94,428
EMI@45,017/mo
S
₹25.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1158 cc
15.4 kmpl
169.9 PS @ 10500 rpm
S Grey
₹25.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1158 cc
15.4 kmpl
169.9 PS @ 10500 rpm
Ducati Multistrada V4 Specifications and Features

STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
22 L
Ground Clearance
220 mm
Wheelbase
1567 mm
Dry Weight
215 kg
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
169.9 PS @ 10500 rpm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 8750 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Starting
Self Start Only
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Displacement
1158 cc
Emission Type
bs6
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Cruise Control
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Ducati Wheelie Control, Vehicle Hold Control, Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) control system with Autoleveling function, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection
Traction Control
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Display
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED

