Launched in Jul 2021
Category Average: 1649.0 cc
Multistrada V4: 1158.0 cc
Category Average: 17.79 kmpl
Multistrada V4: 15.4 kmpl
Category Average: 144.61 ps
Multistrada V4: 169.9 ps
Category Average: 175.0 kmph
Multistrada V4: 180.0 kmph
Ducati Multistrada V4 is priced between Rs. 21.48 - 40.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Ducati Multistrada V4 is available in 6 variants - STD, S, S Grey, Rally, Pikes Peak, RS.
Ducati Multistrada V4 comes in four colour options: Aviator Grey Spoked Wheels, Black, Red, Red Spoked Wheels.
Ducati Multistrada V4 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1158.0 cc engine, and features a Sports Tourer Bikes body type.
Ducati Multistrada V4 rivals are Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250, BMW K 1600 GTL, Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic, BMW K 1600 Bagger, Indian Springfield Dark Horse, BMW R 1250 RT.
Ducati Multistrada V4 comes with a mileage of 15.4 kmpl (Company claimed).
|Max Power
|169.9 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Tourer Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|125 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|1158.0 cc
|Max Speed
|180 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Ducati Multistrada V4
₹21.48 Lakhs*
₹24.64 Lakhs*
₹33 Lakhs*
₹27.19 Lakhs*
₹29.9 Lakhs*
₹29.56 Lakhs*
₹24.95 Lakhs*
Power
172 PS
Power
152 PS
Power
160.4 PS
Power
95.1 PS
Power
160.4 PS
Power
-
Power
135.9 PS
Torque
125 Nm
Torque
128 Nm
Torque
180 Nm
Torque
155 Nm
Torque
180 Nm
Torque
171 Nm
Torque
143 Nm
Engine
1158 cc
Engine
1252 cc
Engine
1649 cc
Engine
1868 cc
Engine
1649 cc
Engine
1890 cc
Engine
1254 cc
Kerb Weight
240 kg
Kerb Weight
258 kg
Kerb Weight
358 kg
Kerb Weight
330 kg
Kerb Weight
344 kg
Kerb Weight
355 kg
Kerb Weight
279 kg
Length
2301 mm
Length
2270 mm
Length
2489 mm
Length
2415 mm
Length
2470 mm
Length
2522 mm
Length
2222 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminum
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Sports Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Tourer Bikes
