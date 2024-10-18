Multistrada V4PriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsEMINews
Ducati Multistrada V4 Front View
DUCATI Multistrada V4

Launched in Jul 2021

₹21.48 - 40.67 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Multistrada V4 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1649.0 cc

Multistrada V4: 1158.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 17.79 kmpl

Multistrada V4: 15.4 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 144.61 ps

Multistrada V4: 169.9 ps

Speed

Category Average: 175.0 kmph

Multistrada V4: 180.0 kmph

Ducati Multistrada V4 Latest Update

Latest News:

Ducati Multistrada V4 & DesertX get ₹2.5 lakh worth free accessories for festive season
Auto news recap, August 29: Daytona 660, Multistrada V4 RS launched & more

Ducati Multistrada V4 Price:

Ducati Multistrada V4 is priced between Rs. 21.48 - 40.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Ducati Multistrada V4?

The Ducati Multistrada V4 is available in 6 variants - STD, S, S Grey, Rally, Pikes Peak, RS.

What are the Ducati Multistrada V4 colour options?

Ducati Multistrada V4 comes in four colour options: Aviator Grey Spoked Wheels, Black, Red, Red Spoked Wheels.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Ducati Multistrada V4?

Ducati Multistrada V4 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1158.0 cc engine, and features a Sports Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Ducati Multistrada V4?

Ducati Multistrada V4 rivals are Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250, BMW K 1600 GTL, Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic, BMW K 1600 Bagger, Indian Springfield Dark Horse, BMW R 1250 RT.

What is the mileage of Ducati Multistrada V4?

Ducati Multistrada V4 comes with a mileage of 15.4 kmpl (Company claimed).

Ducati Multistrada V4 Variants
Ducati Multistrada V4 price starts at ₹ 21.48 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 40.67 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
6 Variants Available
Multistrada V4 STD₹21.48 Lakhs*
1158 cc
180 kmph
Seat Type: Split
Clock: Yes, Digital
Instrument Console: Digital
ABS: Dual Channel
Multistrada V4 S₹26.73 Lakhs*
1158 cc
180 kmph
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock: Digital
Battery Capacity: 12V -10Ah
Instrument Console: Digital
Seat Type: Split
ABS: Dual Channel
Multistrada V4 S Grey₹26.75 Lakhs*
1158 cc
180 kmph
Clock: Yes, Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Instrument Console: Digital
Seat Type: Split
Battery Capacity: 12V -10Ah
ABS: Dual Channel
Multistrada V4 Rally₹29.72 Lakhs*
1158 cc
180 kmph
Mobile Application
Clock
Low Battery Indicator
Seat Type: Split
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 12V -10Ah
ABS: Dual Channel
Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak₹31.48 Lakhs*
1158 cc
180 kmph
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Split
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 12V -10Ah
Low Battery Indicator
ABS: Dual Channel
Multistrada V4 RS₹40.67 Lakhs*
1158 cc
180 kmph
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Split
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 12V -10Ah
Low Battery Indicator
ABS: Dual Channel
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Ducati Multistrada V4 Images

Ducati Multistrada V4 Colours

Ducati Multistrada V4 is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Aviator grey spoked wheels
Black
Red
Red spoked wheels

Ducati Multistrada V4 Specifications and Features

Max Power169.9 PS
Body TypeSports Tourer Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque125 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage15.4 kmpl
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine1158.0 cc
Max Speed180 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
Ducati Multistrada V4 comparison with similar bikes

Ducati Multistrada V4
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
BMW K 1600 GTL
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic
BMW K 1600 Bagger
Indian Springfield Dark Horse
BMW R 1250 RT
₹21.48 Lakhs*
₹24.64 Lakhs*
₹33 Lakhs*
₹27.19 Lakhs*
₹29.9 Lakhs*
₹29.56 Lakhs*
₹24.95 Lakhs*
Power
172 PS
Power
152 PS
Power
160.4 PS
Power
95.1 PS
Power
160.4 PS
Power
-
Power
135.9 PS
Torque
125 Nm
Torque
128 Nm
Torque
180 Nm
Torque
155 Nm
Torque
180 Nm
Torque
171 Nm
Torque
143 Nm
Engine
1158 cc
Engine
1252 cc
Engine
1649 cc
Engine
1868 cc
Engine
1649 cc
Engine
1890 cc
Engine
1254 cc
Kerb Weight
240 kg
Kerb Weight
258 kg
Kerb Weight
358 kg
Kerb Weight
330 kg
Kerb Weight
344 kg
Kerb Weight
355 kg
Kerb Weight
279 kg
Length
2301 mm
Length
2270 mm
Length
2489 mm
Length
2415 mm
Length
2470 mm
Length
2522 mm
Length
2222 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminum
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Sports Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Tourer Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Ducati Bikes

Ducati Multistrada V4 EMI

Sports Tourer Bikes
Sports Tourer Bikes Above 5 Lakhs
Upcoming Sports Tourer Bikes
