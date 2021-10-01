Ducati Multistrada 950 on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 17.23 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Ducati Multistrada 950 on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 17.23 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Ducati Multistrada 950 dealers and showrooms in New Delhi for best offers. Ducati Multistrada 950 on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Ducati Multistrada 950 is mainly compared to Suzuki Hayabusa which starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs in New Delhi, Triumph Tiger 900 which starts at Rs. 13.7 Lakhs in New Delhi and CFMoto MT800 starting at Rs. 13 Lakhs in New Delhi. Variants On-Road Price Ducati Multistrada 950 S ₹ 17.23 Lakhs