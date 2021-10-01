Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesDucatiMultistrada 950On Road Price in Jaipur

Ducati Multistrada 950 On Road Price in Jaipur

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Ducati Multistrada 950 1630603418593
1/52
Ducati Multistrada 950 1630603419727
2/52
Ducati Multistrada 950 1630603420645
3/52
Ducati Multistrada 950 1630603421378
4/52
Ducati Multistrada 950 1630603422160
5/52
Ducati Multistrada 950 1630603423277
View all Images
6/52
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
15.49 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Jaipur
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Multistrada 950 Price in Jaipur

Ducati Multistrada 950 on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 17.23 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Ducati Multistrada 950 S₹ 17.23 Lakhs
...Read More

Ducati Multistrada 950 Variant Wise Price List in Jaipur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
S
₹17.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
937 cc
22.86 kmpl
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,49,000
RTO
1,23,920
Insurance
38,015
Accessories Charges
11,617
On-Road Price in Jaipur
17,22,552
EMI@37,024/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Ducati Multistrada 950 Alternatives

Suzuki Hayabusa

Suzuki Hayabusa

16.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hayabusa Price in Jaipur
Triumph Tiger 900

Triumph Tiger 900

13.7 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tiger 900 Price in Jaipur
UPCOMING
CFMoto MT800

CFMoto MT800

13 Lakhs Onwards
Check MT800 details
View similar Bikes
BMW F 850 GS

BMW F 850 GS

12.95 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
F 850 GS Price in Jaipur
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

15.96 - 17.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
CRF1100L Africa Twin Price in Jaipur
BMW F 850 GS Adventure

BMW F 850 GS Adventure

13.75 - 15.7 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
F 850 GS Adventure Price in Jaipur

Popular Ducati Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Ducati Bikes

    Ducati Multistrada 950 News

    Ducati Multistrada V2 breaks cover as an improved version of Multistrada 950.
    Ducati Multistrada V2 launched as an improved version of Multistrada 950
    1 Oct 2021
    Mr. Abhishek Agarwal, founder of Purple Style Labs taking delivery of the first Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini in India.
    Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini deliveries commence, costs 72 lakh
    21 Mar 2024
    Ducati Streetfighter V4 S is offered in two colour schemes.
    Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 S launched in India
    12 Mar 2024
    The 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 arrives with key upgrades including cosmetic upgrades and key component changes
    Ducati Streetfighter V4 prices revealed ahead of launch, starts at 24.62 lakh
    9 Mar 2024
    Ducati Streetfighter V4 S sits above the standard Streetfighter V4.
    Ducati Streetfighter V4 S to launch on 12th March. Know more
    8 Mar 2024
    View all
     Ducati Multistrada 950 News

    Ducati Videos

    2021 Ducati Monster has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Ducati Monster: Track test review
    11 Oct 2021
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon with the new BS 6-compliant engine was launched i India earlier this year.
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon: Road test review
    7 Jul 2021
    The Ducati Panigale V2 gets the basic design, architecture and size of the Panigale V4. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
    Ducati Panigale V2: Road test review
    22 Mar 2021
    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    View all
     

    Top Luxury Bikes

    View allPopular Luxury Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Kawasaki Ninja 500

    Kawasaki Ninja 500

    5.24 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Mavrick 440

    Hero Mavrick 440

    1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

    Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

    11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ampere Zeal EX

    Ampere Zeal EX

    96,690 Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Kinetic Green e-Luna

    Kinetic Green e-Luna

    69,990 - 74,990
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    75,141 - 76,486
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha XSR155

    Yamaha XSR155

    1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda CBR150R

    Honda CBR150R

    1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Benelli TNT 300

    Benelli TNT 300

    2.99 - 3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details