Ducati Multistrada 950 on road price in Calcutta starts from Rs. 17.54 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Ducati Multistrada 950 on road price in Calcutta starts from Rs. 17.54 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Ducati Multistrada 950 dealers and showrooms in Calcutta for best offers. Ducati Multistrada 950 on road price breakup in Calcutta includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Ducati Multistrada 950 is mainly compared to Suzuki Hayabusa which starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs in Calcutta, Triumph Tiger 900 which starts at Rs. 13.7 Lakhs in Calcutta and CFMoto MT800 starting at Rs. 13 Lakhs in Calcutta. Variants On-Road Price Ducati Multistrada 950 S ₹ 17.54 Lakhs