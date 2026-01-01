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Multistrada V4 RallyPriceMileageSpecifications
Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Front Left View
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Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Matt Black

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35.73 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Key Specs
Engine1158 cc
View all Multistrada V4 Rally specs and features

Multistrada V4 Rally Matt Black

Multistrada V4 Rally Matt Black Prices

The Multistrada V4 Rally Matt Black, is listed at ₹35.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Multistrada V4 Rally Matt Black Mileage

All variants of the Multistrada V4 Rally offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Multistrada V4 Rally Matt Black Colours

The Multistrada V4 Rally Matt Black is available in 2 colour options: Ducati Red, Brushed Aluminium And Matt Black.

Multistrada V4 Rally Matt Black Engine and Transmission

The Multistrada V4 Rally Matt Black is powered by a 1158 cc engine.

Multistrada V4 Rally Matt Black Specs & Features

The Multistrada V4 Rally Matt Black has Low Battery Indicator, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Kill Switch, Distance To Empty, Hazard Light Switch and Stand Warning.

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Matt Black Price

Multistrada V4 Rally Matt Black

₹35.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
32,08,300
RTO
2,81,664
Insurance
83,445
On-Road Price in Delhi
35,73,409
EMI@76,806/mo
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Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Matt Black Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
22 litres
Fuel Tank Reserve Capacity
4 litres
Length
2301 mm
Ground Clearance
218 mm
Wheelbase
1572 mm
Kerb Weight
238 kg
Height
1520 mm
Saddle Height
870 mm
Width
1020 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front - 19 inch, Rear - 17 inch
Tyre Size
Front - 120/70 - ZR19, Rear - 170/60 - ZR17
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Front Caliper
4 piston caliper
Front Tyre Pressure
Front - 36 psi
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm
Rear Caliper
2 piston caliper
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Tyre Pressure
Rear - 42 psi
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
330 km
Max Speed
250 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
167.62 bhp @ 10750 rpm
Max Torque
121 Nm @ 8750 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Spark Plugs
1 Per Cylinder
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1158 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
4
Starting
Self Start
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 5 Up
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2B

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Aluminum monocoque frame
Front Suspension
50mm fully adjustable usd fork
Rear Suspension
Fully adjustable monoshock

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V -10Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED-Dual
Vehicle Warranty
2 years

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Average Fuel Economy Indicator
Yes
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Kill Switch
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital-2 Tripmeters
Distance To Empty
Yes
Hazard Light Switch
Yes
Seat Type
Split
Stand Warning
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Riding Modes
Sport, Touring, Urban and Enduro
Malfunction Indicator
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Additional Features
ABS Cornering, Ducati Wheelie Control, Vehicle Hold Control
Gear Position Indicator
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Display
5 " TFT Display with Brightness Control
Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Matt Black EMI
EMI69,126 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
32,16,068
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
32,16,068
Interest Amount
9,31,483
Payable Amount
41,47,551

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally other Variants

Multistrada V4 Rally Ducati Red

₹32.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
31,76,200
RTO
82,769
Insurance
31,762
On-Road Price in Delhi
32,90,731
EMI@70,731/mo
Add to Compare
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