|Engine
|1158 cc
The Multistrada V4 Rally Matt Black, is listed at ₹35.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Multistrada V4 Rally offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Multistrada V4 Rally Matt Black is available in 2 colour options: Ducati Red, Brushed Aluminium And Matt Black.
The Multistrada V4 Rally Matt Black is powered by a 1158 cc engine.
The Multistrada V4 Rally Matt Black has Low Battery Indicator, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Kill Switch, Distance To Empty, Hazard Light Switch and Stand Warning.