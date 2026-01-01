Ducati Monster Plus Iceberg White and Sport Livery Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES Dimensions and Capacity Fuel Capacity 14 L Wheelbase 1492 mm Kerb Weight 175 kg Saddle Height 815 mm Tyres and Brakes Front Caliper 4 Piston Wheel Size Front :-17 Inch,Rear :-17 Inch ABS Dual Channel Tyre Size Front :-120/70-18 Rear :-180/55-17 Rear Caliper 2 Piston Front Brake Double Disc Wheels Type Alloy Tyre Type Tubeless Rear Brake Disc Engine and Transmission Max Power 110.68 PS @ 9000 rpm Stroke 61.5 mm Max Torque 91.1 Nm @ 7250 rpm Transmission Manual Drive Type Chain Drive Displacement 890 cc Fuel Type Petrol Engine Type V2, 4 valves per cylinder, intake variable valves timing system, liquid cooled Cooling System Liquid Cooled Clutch Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder No Of Cylinders 2 Starting Self Start Only Valve Per Cylinder 4 Gear Box 6 Speed Fuel Supply Fuel Injection Bore 96 mm Chassis and Suspension Front Suspension Upside-down Showa 43 mm fork Rear Suspension Showa monoshock Electricals, Motor & Battery Tail Light LED Low Fuel Indicator Yes Headlight LED Vehicle Warranty 2 Years Features and Safety Riding Modes Sport,Road,Urban,Wet Tachometer Digital Tripmeter Digital Daytime Running Lamps Yes Seat Type Split Speedometer Digital Odometer Digital Fuel Gauge Digital Clock Digital