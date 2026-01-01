|Engine
|890 cc
The Monster Plus Iceberg White and Sport Livery, is listed at ₹16.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Monster offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Monster Plus Iceberg White and Sport Livery is available in 3 colour options: Red, Iceberg White, Grey.
The Monster Plus Iceberg White and Sport Livery is powered by a 890 cc engine.
In the Monster's price range, buyers can choose to consider the KTM 890 Duke R priced ₹14.5 Lakhs or the Honda CB1000 Hornet SP priced ₹12.36 Lakhs.
The Monster Plus Iceberg White and Sport Livery has Low Fuel Indicator and Daytime Running Lamps.